These are the 25 restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool that have partnered with Deliveroo
Deliveroo's service has been available in Blackpool since August 2018, and allows locals to order food to be delivered from restaurants and takeaways.
Here are the 25 eateries in the area that are taking part right now:
1. Bella Italia
23-25 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HJ
2. Burger King
Houndshill Shopping Centre, Victoria St, Blackpool FY1 4HU
3. Chick-Fill-A Fried & Grilled Chicken
255-257 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY3 7AS
4. Frankie & Benny's
Festival Park, Rigby Rd, Blackpool FY1 5EP
