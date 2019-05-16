These are the 30 restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool which have partnered with Deliveroo

These are the 25 restaurants and takeaways in Blackpool that have partnered with Deliveroo

Deliveroo's service has been available in Blackpool since August 2018, and allows locals to order food to be delivered from restaurants and takeaways.

Here are the 25 eateries in the area that are taking part right now:

23-25 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HJ

1. Bella Italia

23-25 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HJ
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
Houndshill Shopping Centre, Victoria St, Blackpool FY1 4HU

2. Burger King

Houndshill Shopping Centre, Victoria St, Blackpool FY1 4HU
Google
other
Buy a Photo
255-257 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY3 7AS

3. Chick-Fill-A Fried & Grilled Chicken

255-257 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY3 7AS
Google maps
other
Buy a Photo
Festival Park, Rigby Rd, Blackpool FY1 5EP

4. Frankie & Benny's

Festival Park, Rigby Rd, Blackpool FY1 5EP
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6