It is the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolised many things over a history spanning the eight decades since 1938.

1. 1954 VW beetles are assembled in lines at the Volkwagen auto works plant, which manufactures nearly 900 automobiles each day, in Wolfsburg, West Germany pa Buy a Photo

2. 2007 A model poses next to a 1968 Volkswagen Beetle covered in tiles made of a blend of 18 karat gold and glass at the annual Luxury Show in Bucharest, Romania pa Buy a Photo

3. 1999 Dick Darling portrays a "y2k lightning bug" as he rollerblades in front of a 1974 Volkswagen Beetle named "Y2K BUG" during the annual Greenwich Village Halloween parade in New York pa Buy a Photo

4. 1977 A Volkswagen Beetle is unloaded at Emden harbor, Germany, as the first shipment of 1600 Beetles made in Mexico arrives pa Buy a Photo

View more