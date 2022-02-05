The former stars of the BBC show who made its rich list include Katie Hopkins, Luisa Zissman and Michelle Dewberry.
Their wealth comes from businesses including recruitment, tools, baking and property.
But the top earner since the show made a whopping £16M - from insurance, reports student news site The Tab.
1. 10. Ricky Martin – £1million
Ricky Martin won series eight - before appearing on the show, the professional wrestler called himself “perfection”.
He changed his name from Richard so he had the same name as Ricky Martin the pop star.
Him and his business, Hyper Recruitment Solutions, are now estimated to be worth around £1million.
2. 9. Thomas Pellereau – £1.1million
Thomas Pellereau is an inventor, who appeared on series seven of The Apprentice in 2011.
He won the series but Lord Sugar initially rejected his business plan and encouraged him to expand his business, Stylideas LTD, into a range of grooming products.
His website now describes him as “the world’s beauty handyman” making tools for the industry and he has a net worth of just over a million pounds.
3. 8 Alana Spencer – £1.1million
Alana Spencer won the series in 2016 and is now worth £1.1million.
She used the £250k from Lord Sugar to invest in her business Ridiculously Rich by Alana – a luxury handmade cake company.
After winning the show she launched Ambassador & Cakepreneur schemes, giving cake fans a chance to start a franchise of her brand.
By 2019, Ridiculously Rich reportedly had almost 50 ambassadors taking cakes to events all across the UK and stocking local independent retailers.
4. 7. Luisa Zissman – £1.5million
After finishing as runner-up on The Apprentice in 2013, Luisa Zissman went on to appear in Celebrity Big Brother where she reached fourth place.
She has also run several successful businesses, including an online electronics store, a baking website and a cupcake shop, as well as dabbling in modelling.