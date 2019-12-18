The Railway in Leyland brings festive cheer to members of Just Good Friends in St Annes by organising a Christmas party

Everyone enjoys a festive dinner
Everyone enjoys a festive dinner
Share this article
0
Have your say

There was plenty of merriment at The Railway in Leyland after the pub hosted a free Christmas dinner for people who feel isolated.

Landlady Annamarie Andrew organised for members of Just Good Friends in St Annes to enjoy a party to ensure no-one felt lonely this Christmas.
She said: “This is the second year I have done something like this, as last year I organised a party for members of Helped the Aged.
“People get the wrong idea about Christmas as it is about sharing and giving back.
“I used to run a pub in St Annes and looked after the friendship group Just Good Friends. I kept in touch with them and wanted to give them a treat.
“I want to thank Avacab for bringing the people from St Annes and back again for free.
“The party went absolutely well and everyone had a fabulous time. My other half, James Andrew, was the DJ and the other staff pulled together to make sure everyone had a good time. Local businesses donated gifts for prizes.”

Santa has a lie down after a busy party

Santa has a lie down after a busy party

Ellen and Graham Thomas, Annamarie Andrew and Nick Wareing

Ellen and Graham Thomas, Annamarie Andrew and Nick Wareing

Bev Sykes and Julie Rogers with Santa

Bev Sykes and Julie Rogers with Santa

Marie Wyld, Audrey Nicholas, Joan Pritchard, Annamarie Andrew, and June Hague

Marie Wyld, Audrey Nicholas, Joan Pritchard, Annamarie Andrew, and June Hague