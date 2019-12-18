The Railway in Leyland brings festive cheer to members of Just Good Friends in St Annes by organising a Christmas party

There was plenty of merriment at The Railway in Leyland after the pub hosted a free Christmas dinner for people who feel isolated.

Landlady Annamarie Andrew organised for members of Just Good Friends in St Annes to enjoy a party to ensure no-one felt lonely this Christmas.

She said: “This is the second year I have done something like this, as last year I organised a party for members of Helped the Aged.

“People get the wrong idea about Christmas as it is about sharing and giving back.

“I used to run a pub in St Annes and looked after the friendship group Just Good Friends. I kept in touch with them and wanted to give them a treat.

“I want to thank Avacab for bringing the people from St Annes and back again for free.

“The party went absolutely well and everyone had a fabulous time. My other half, James Andrew, was the DJ and the other staff pulled together to make sure everyone had a good time. Local businesses donated gifts for prizes.”

Santa has a lie down after a busy party

Ellen and Graham Thomas, Annamarie Andrew and Nick Wareing

Bev Sykes and Julie Rogers with Santa