First look at Fylde pub's smart new look following six-figure refurbishment

The Fairhaven pub: First look at Fylde pub's smart new look following six-figure refurbishment

The Fairhaven pub has opened its doors to the public this week following a six-figure refurbishment.

The pub in Marine Drive, Fairhaven opened its doors on Monday, with an official opening ceremony to follow on Saturday. Here we take a look around:

Gina Mancini and Robert Benson have acquired the pub from Enterprise Inns
Gina Mancini and Robert Benson have acquired the pub from Enterprise Inns
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The couple have spent a six-figure sum on giving it a smart new look.
The couple have spent a six-figure sum on giving it a smart new look.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The revitalised pub will be food-led, with regular live music.
The revitalised pub will be food-led, with regular live music.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The couple have experience of running pubs in the Manchester area.
The couple have experience of running pubs in the Manchester area.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3