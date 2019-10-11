‘The end of yet another era’ - Readers react to the news that Cleveleys interiors store Forsyths is set to close after 40 years

A Cleveleys home decor and lighting shop is to shut down after 40 years of trading in the town - so the owner can focus on his other store in Lytham.

Forsyths, on Rossall Road, Cleveleys, is expected to be open until at least the end of October. The building is on the market for £475,000 through Robert Pinkus & Co estate agents.

Martin Forsyth, who owns the store with business partner Stuart Forsyth, said: “We are closing due to time and age really.

“Of course all high street shops have been affected by online shopping, but the closure is because it’s time for semi-retirement.”

Forsyths has traded as a family business for more than 45 years, and has been in Cleveleys for 40 years

We asked for your memories of the store on our Facebook page:

"Another sad blow for Cleveleys, such a lovely shop. This is such a large premise, will it remain empty and deteriorate. We need an injection of small retail businesses suited to a seaside town in order to bring it back to its former glory. Please let it happen"

Margie Stephenson

"This is something the council’s govement have caused - taking away the post offices, banks and markets that used to bring the people in to the town and allowing pound shops and cheap retail shops in to such a small area.High rates and expensive rents."

Mark Blanchard

"So sad. Love this store and have bought many beautiful pictures, lights, gifts and furniture over the years. What a loss."

Debbie Bee

"Me and my husband went to Cleveleys main street a few months ago and it saddened us to see how many charity shops there were. It had lost its atmosphere of the buzz seemed so quiet. We always loved Cleveleys but it was depressing and made me feel sad. End of yet another era."

Jean McKinney

"So sad - it’s a lovely shop."

Yvonne Coleman

"The best store in Cleveleys a quality shop such a shame."

Valerie Wall

"What a shame this store is closing, it’s so sad the individual, family-owned retail establishments are closing down."

Jean Faller

"Most of my light fittings and lamps are from there , lovely shop."

Pat Sewgrow

"Great shop for individual gifts, lights, pictures etc. Yes another retail business killed off by the internet."

Sue Giles

"What a shame. Had some lovely things from there over the years."

Diane Thompson

"The cheesemongers has gone just recently too, and Sharrats jewellers is also closing. The dress alterations shop that opened, closed very quickly. I hate to see Cleveleys going this way."

Cyemoril Abe Gray

"It’s such a shame but online shopping is now taking its toll on independent retailers."

Rossalyn Tindall

"Another one bites the dust."

Dave Cartwirght

"So sad."

Candice Smith