One of the Fylde’s best known country pubs is back in business after a £75,000 refurbishment.

The Eagle at Weeton has been transformed into a top-end community focussed village pub complete with its own village shop, selling bottles of milk, artisan loaves, bacon by pound and cakes. It is the brain child of pub operator Ross Robinson and Star Pubs and Bars, Heineken’s pub business.



A double-sided open fire is being installed between the conservatory and the pub, and leather covered deep-buttoned chesterfield sofas and chairs,

Inside, structural changes include the addition of an orangery at the back of the pub with seating for 64 amid terracotta pots, plants and floral fabrics. It opens onto a heated pergola covered terrace where an additional 20 people will be able to enjoy alfresco drinking and dining in warmer months.

Left to right are Jason Clegg, Sarah Connell, Ross Robinson, Jemma Powell and Amy Tomkinson.

The team behind the revamp have paid attention to detail

It aims to be a community pub with its own version of a village shop

Real ales are on the menu

And of course traditional food

The food will include lighter and smaller dishes, salads and sandwiches at lunchtime and in the evening the menu will feature a choice of fresh fish like Halibut, steaks, home-made burgers and home-cooked pies, pearl onion and oxtail pudding, lamb and rabbit and other fresh produce

A little of the pub history