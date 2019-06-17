The Eagle at Weeton: First look inside one of the Fylde coast's best known country pubs after £75k refurbishment
One of the Fylde’s best known country pubs is back in business after a £75,000 refurbishment.
The Eagle at Weeton has been transformed into a top-end community focussed village pub complete with its own village shop, selling bottles of milk, artisan loaves, bacon by pound and cakes. It is the brain child of pub operator Ross Robinson and Star Pubs and Bars, Heineken’s pub business.
A double-sided open fire is being installed between the conservatory and the pub, and leather covered deep-buttoned chesterfield sofas and chairs,
Inside, structural changes include the addition of an orangery at the back of the pub with seating for 64 amid terracotta pots, plants and floral fabrics. It opens onto a heated pergola covered terrace where an additional 20 people will be able to enjoy alfresco drinking and dining in warmer months.