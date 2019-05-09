Tamzin’s Tea Room: Take a look inside Blackpool's newest traditional tea shop Tamzin’s Tea Room, recently opened in Church Street complete with a baby grand piano and chandeliers. Here we take a look around Blackpool's newest tea shop. The new tea room opened in Church Street earlier this month. jpimedia Buy a Photo Tamzins Tea Room is named after Justin and Andrea Trumans daughter, who has the life-threatening illness cystic fibrosis. jpimedia Buy a Photo The family's aim is to bring a touch of old fashioned charm to the town centre. jpimedia Buy a Photo The tea room has undergone a transformation with a luxurious feel with chandeliers, trees and a self-playing baby grand piano. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2