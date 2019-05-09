Here we take a look inside Blackpool's newest traditional tea shop

Tamzin’s Tea Room: Take a look inside Blackpool's newest traditional tea shop

Tamzin’s Tea Room, recently opened in Church Street complete with a baby grand piano and chandeliers.

Here we take a look around Blackpool's newest tea shop.

The new tea room opened in Church Street earlier this month.
Tamzins Tea Room is named after Justin and Andrea Trumans daughter, who has the life-threatening illness cystic fibrosis.
The family's aim is to bring a touch of old fashioned charm to the town centre.
The tea room has undergone a transformation with a luxurious feel with chandeliers, trees and a self-playing baby grand piano.
