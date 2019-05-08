Take a tour round Blackpool's newest traditional tea room

Blackpool has never been short of places to get a decent cup of tea or coffee, but the latest addition, a traditional tea room complete with staff in uniform has caught the eye.

Tamzin’s Tea Room, has opened in Church Street complete with a baby grand piano and chandeliers.

Inside Tamzin's Tea Room

Run by the Truman family and named after Justin and Andrea’s daughter Tamzin it aims to bring a touch of old fashioned charm to the centre and yet another new business in Church Street.

It joins the likes of the Tea and Vintage cafe in the Regent on Church Street, the Heritage Coffee Shop in Lytham Road, the Coffee Pot in Birley Street, the Stanley Park Cafe, the West Coast Choc Cafe in Birley Street, Raffles in Hornby Road, The Hive coffee shop in Church Street, Ziggy's Cafe Bar in Cedar Square and the Mazzei Cafe in the Winter Gardens to name but a few.

Which is your favourite in Blackpool?

