The pub, which dates back to the 19th century, was bought by Manchester-based brewery Joseph Holt last year and has been designed to create a “traditional pub with a modern twist”.

The marble topped bar is the first of its kind for Joseph Holt jpimedia Buy a Photo

The new conservatory extension jpimedia Buy a Photo

Speciality pizzas are available from the pizza oven jpimedia Buy a Photo

For those who like al fresco dining jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more