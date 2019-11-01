St Annes woman given key support role for care homes firm

To support its growing portfolio of ‘new generation’ care centres, development-led operator New Care has appointed Maria Weatherston from St Anne’s as regional support manager.

In her new role, Maria will be actively involved in the setting up of new services and ensuring all systems and processes are in line with New Care’s policies and procedures.

She will also be responsible for auditing homes to ensure that the highest standards are maintained by supervising, motivating and training the growing team to uphold corporate standards and ensure everyone complies with the latest legislation.

Maria previously spent many years working in area management roles across sectors including schools, office blocks, retail premises and hotels looking after all areas of cleaning and soft services. She also worked for the North West Ambulance Service managing the cleaning of ambulance stations.

She said: “I am delighted to become New Care’s first regional support manager, a role that I feel will perfectly suit my skills and expertise. I have always been impressed by New Care’s ethos and vision and am really looking forward to getting started and making a difference as the company’s portfolio of homes continues to grow.”

Commissioning director at New Care, Dawn Collett, said: “It’s great to expand our team even further with the creation of the regional support manager role. Maria has some very relevant experience in management and also in care, and I’m confident that she will excel in her new position.”

Well qualified, Maria holds an NVQ in Management, IOSH Managing Safety, BICS Licence to Practice, Train the Trainer and Level 3 Food Safety and Hygiene.