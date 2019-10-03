St Annes and Lytham Thomas Cook managers thank customers for their support

The managers of the now-closed Thomas Cook shops in St Annes and Lytham have thanked customers for their support over the years as they reel from the travel company’s shock collapse.

Andrea Earnshaw, of the St Annes store, and Lauren Dudley, of the Lytham shop, both took to social media to speak of their devastation at the loss of one of the best-known names in the industry.

It resulted in the immediate closure of the shops in St Annes Square, Clifton Street, Lytham and Poulton Street, Kirkham along with hundreds more across the country.

Andrea joined Lauren in saying in a joint statement on Facebook: “We would like to take this time to say that we are all devastated and words can’t even describe how we all feel.

“We truly did not know this was going to happen.

“We would like to apologise to all of those customers that have Thomas Cook holidays booked and they’ve now been cancelled.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for supporting us in your local store.

“We all had so much passion for our jobs and it wouldn’t have been possible without all of our customers so thank you so much.

“We have loved every minute of sending you all on your Thomas Cook holidays and we hope they are memories you will cherish forever.”