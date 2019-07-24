Spending by Blackpool Council boosts Fylde coast firms by millions of pounds

Blackpool Council spent £63m with local companies last year helping to boost the Fylde coast economy.

The figure was revealed as town hall bosses agreed a new procurement strategy for the next four years.

Blackpool Town Hall

Coun Gillian Campbell, Blackpool Council deputy leader, said: “Purchasing products and services from companies in the region is very important to us.

"We have developed our own model for procurement which focuses heavily on trying to keep funds within our local economy to support people and businesses.

“We actively monitor the level of council spend with local suppliers across the Fylde coast and are pleased that in the last financial year around £63m of council spend was with suppliers with a Fylde postcode.

“Our procurement procedures support this approach as the council requires that at least two of a minimum of three quotes should be sought from local businesses whenever it is possible.

"In addition, our procurement team attend buyer events to learn more about local providers of the products and services that we might need and to explain how they can work with us when there is an opportunity.”

Earlier this month Preston was hailed for the way its procurement strategy has boosted the local economy to the tune of £112m.

The so-called ‘Preston Model’ has been hailed as a ‘beacon’ for other cities by think tank Centre for Local Economic Strategies (CLES).

Blackpool Council's executive recently approved its Commissioning and Procurement Strategy 2019-23 setting out its vision for how the procurement and commissioning of goods, works and services will be carried out.

Recent commissions range from big projects such as the new conference centre at the Winter Gardens and the Blackpool Museum scheme to the provision of staff uniforms and office stationery.