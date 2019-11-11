Silver anniversary celebrations at Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green

More than 260 staff, members and friends of Ribby Hall Village enjoyed a night of celebrations as the family owned company marked 25 years in the business

Owner Paul Harrison, whose father purchased the original site at Wrea Green in January 1994, was joined by long-serving team members, suppliers, supporters and well-wishers at the 25th Anniversary Ball.

25th anniversary celebrations at Ribby Hall Village. Photo: Jessica Isherwood Photography.

The glittering event took place in The Woodlands Suite at Ribby Hall Village, which was transformed into an ‘enchanted forest’ for the night.

Guests enjoyed welcome drinks and canapes before sitting down to a sumptuous three-course meal, followed by entertainment, including a performance by local band The Deadbeats.

Fundraising on the night generated more than £1,850 for the company’s chosen charity, The Alzheimer’s Society.

Mr Harrison thanked everyone for attending and said that anyone who worked at or visited the Village as a member or guest had played a part in its success.

25th anniversary celebrations at Ribby Hall Village. Photo: Jessica Isherwood Photography.

He paid particular tribute to members of staff with more than 20 years’ service and long-standing suppliers who had provided loyal support over the last 25 years. Andrew Scott, Spa hotel manager at the venue, who is the longest-serving member of staff, also said a few words.

In 1994, the site at Wrea Green was nothing more than a neglected caravan park but now employs more than 600 people following an almost continuous programme of development which has seen Ribby Hall Village win a host of awards for its facilities.