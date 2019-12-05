Sandcastle Waterpark wins trailblazing award for dedication to disabled guests

Blackpool Promenade is officially home to one of the most disabled-friendly attractions in the country.

The Sandcastle Waterpark picked up the ‘Accessible for All’ award at the annual Staycation Awards on Thursday.

The awards ceremony, hosted by BBC presenter Matt Baker at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London, celebrated the cream of the crop of British tourist destinations, from hotels to campsites, cities to winding countryside lanes.

The Sandcastle, which is Britain’s largest indoor waterpark, was recognised for its dedication to the disabled community.

All slides and rides at the park are accessible to all visitors, and a team of ‘water ambassadors’ is on-hand to help disabled guests and their carers.

The attraction also has a special quiet room where autistic visitors can go to escape the hustle and bustle of a busy pool, and runs regular accessibility evenings especially for disabled people.

Sandcastle Waterpark Managing Director John Child said: “We are delighted to receive this award in recognition of our Accessibility Programme. Providing a quality visitor attraction experience to disabled people is more than just ramps and lifts, it’s about ensuring that we meet their requirements wherever possible – pre-visit, on arrival and throughout their visit if required. Our team are committed to providing assistance and support where required to ensure that a day out at Sandcastle Waterpark is an enjoyable experience for disabled guests and their families, and one that creates memories for them. We are grateful to the UK Staycation Awards for their acknowledgement of the work carried out by the Sandcastle Waterpark team.”