Rumour about Fleetwood's Santander bank is quashed

Rumours that Fleetwood’s Santander bank branch has now closed down, a fortnight earlier than expected, have been quashed by the bank.

In January there was shock in the town when it was announced that the Lord Street outlet was to close on Thursday June 27, which would leave just one bank - the Halifax on Poulton Street - in the town.

However, some residents saw social media posts about the impending closure and thought the branch had actually shut.

A spokesman for Santander said: "We think there may have been a misunderstanding about what is happening.

"There is no change, the branch will close on June 27, but until then, it will remain open."

Confusion may have arisen because a sign has now appeared in the window, advising customers that the branch is to close.

The Fleetwood branch is being axed as part of a re-structuring programme affecting 140 of the company’s outlets.

After it closes, Fleetwood’s nearest branch will be in Cleveleys, on Victoria Road West.

No other branches on the Fylde coast, the five sites at Blackpool, St Annes, Lytham, Poulton and Cleveleys, will be affected in the latest round of closures.

In recent years Fleetwood has lost branches of Barclays, HSBC, the Nat West and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Back in January, there was shock and anger in the town over the impending closure of Santander Fleetwood.

The firm says online banking has affected the viability of branches, but Fleetwood residents argue that most of the customers at the Lord Street branch are elderly and do not feel comfortable with online banking.