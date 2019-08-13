Rising North West unemployment 'a warning sign' as Brexit looms

The North West has been worst hit by unemployment as recession grows more likely, says the GMB Union

Unemployment has increased by 31,000 over the last quarter (April-June 2019).

The biggest increase in regional unemployment took place in the North West where it increased by a whopping 21,000.

Meanwhile a report from the University of Leuven, Belgium, anticipates 525,000 UK job losses if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal.

Neil Foster, National Research and Policy Officer for GMB said: "The rising unemployment figures add to the perilous state of the UK economy – jobs are being lost, the value of the pound is falling, our economy is contracting and the risk of recession grows every day.

"More and more people are worried about their livelihoods and their future.

“Rather than provide a convincing plan to avoid disaster, this Tory Government is pouring petrol on the flames with its reckless approach to Brexit."

CBI North West Regional Damian Waters said: “These figures today of unemployment rising by 21,000 in the North West are a warning sign.

"The fundamentals of our region’s economy are strong, but these figures should give people pause for reflection.

“The government must act to help businesses employ more people and grow our region’s economy.

"That’s not just boosting vital infrastructure: it’s also highlighting the importance of investing in training, together with a new immigration system allowing them access to workers they need to succeed."

Meanwhile, figures released today show that more than 327,000 people in the North West are now receiving personalised Universal Credit support.

Universal Credit, which is now available in every jobcentre across the UK, simplifies the benefit system and replaces six previous benefits with a single monthly payment.

The benefit provides tailored support for people who are unemployed, in low-paid work or unable to work due to a disability or health condition. Anyone who thinks they may be eligible for Universal Credit can check online. People can also speak to Citizens Advice, who offer a free Help To Claim service for Universal Credit, funded by the department.