Review: Steve Steinman's Anything For Love - the Meat Loaf Story,  Grand Theatre

Meat Loaf's powerful music can fill any auditorium - but only with the right delivery.

Steve Steinman's shows have always provided that but this tour has got even more oomph with the addition of Lorraine Crosby to the line-up.

She sang with Meat Loaf on I Would Do Anything For Love from Bat Out of Hell II and was managed by Jim Steinman early in her career.

Her vocals on hits including It's All Coming Back To Me Now and Dead Ringer For Love alongside Steve Steinnman made this one of the best ways to enjoy this music live as Meat Loaf himself no longer tours.

The music lends itself the the theatrical stage and the audience was also treated to a visual overload as stunning lighting, costume changes and even pyrotechnics added to the impact.

This was the first night of the tour, so there were a couple of hitches.

But Steve's down-to-earth humour soon smoothed those over.

Lorraine Crosby also performed Bonnie Tyler's classic Holding Out For A Hero, while the band put in their own energy throughout the night.

By the end the audience was on its feet and the balconies of this 125-year-old theatre were literally swaying.