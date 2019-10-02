Residents warn of roads 'nightmare' if Blackpool housing plan goes ahead

A decision on whether to allow 176 homes to be built on the site of a former Blackpool school has been put on hold after councillors were warned existing roads could not cope with extra traffic.

Blackpool Council's planning committee voted to defer the application to redevelop land including the site of Bispham High School, which closed in 2014, for further consideration of highways issues.

Residents mainly from Regency Gardens have objected to the scheme which would bring traffic through their estate.

Sport England is also objecting to the loss of school playing fields and had not withdrawn its opposition to the plan ahead of Tuesday's meeting, despite the council saying lost pitches would be replaced at Stanley Park.

Greenlands ward councillor Rick Scott, speaking on behalf of residents, told the meeting there were already issues with congestion on the road through Regency Gardens.

He said drivers ignored 'access only' signs to use the road as a cut through, while some workers from the nearby DWP civil service site parked there making traffic flow difficult.

He told the meeting: "There are no traffic calming measures and over 140 residents signed a petition over safety concerns."

Residents also spoke out, including Mark Spedding who said a mini-roundabout accessing Regency Gardens was already dangerous.

He added: "My main concern is access through this estate would make it a nightmare for all the residents."

People also objected to the loss of open space and the impact on the natural environment.

Latif Patel, network and projects manager at Blackpool Council, said he took on board the concerns about access and supported the deferment of the application in order to resolve the issue.

Blackpool Council is seeking outline permission for houses to be built on the 22.5 acre site after receiving £3.1m of government funding last year to unlock potential development sites in its ownership.

The scheme also includes dismantling and relocating the cadet hut on Bispham Road to a site fronting Kylemore Avenue.