Redevelopment proposals unveiled for site of Fylde coast pub

An empty pub could be bulldozed to make way for new apartments if planners approve the latest blueprint put forward by developers.

Proposals have been submitted to Fylde Council seeking permission to demolish the Hole In One pub on Forest Drive in Lytham and replace it with two three storey apartment blocks containing 27 flats.

Artists impression of flats planned for Lytham

Previous plans to build five houses on the site of the former hostelry, which closed in 2016, have never gone ahead.

But a planning brief accompanying the latest application says the scheme for two-bedroom homes would help meeting housing demand in the borough particularly for smaller households.

The design statement says: "A residential use would be compatible with neighbouring uses and there are no insurmountable technical obstacles which would make such a development unacceptable in principle.

"The proposed development would also help address the under supply of housing in the borough and will help bolster the council’s five year housing supply in line with national and local policy objectives."

The Hole in One pub

There have been complaints in the past about fly-tipping on the vacant site, and developers say their plans would also provide "an opportunity to enhance the character and appearance of the area by removing a vacant, overgrown and dilapidated building."

The scheme also includes the conversion of a ground floor nursery on the same site into three apartments, parking areas and landscaping.

It will now go before town hall planners at a future date.