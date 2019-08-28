Record bank holiday visitor numbers for Blackpool Zoo as resort benefits from soaring sun and tourists

Blackpool Zoo has reported a 20 per cent hike in August bank holiday visitors, beating its previous record from three years ago.

Blackpool Zoo has reported a 20 per cent hike in August bank holiday visitors, beating its previous record from three years ago.

The East Park Drive attraction said the hot weather played a part – and said it is also on course to celebrate its busiest August.

Its marketing manager Della Belk said: “The bank holiday weekend was incredibly busy and it was wonderful to see so many visitors taking advantage of the weather and enjoying quality time with their family and friends.

“We work hard all year round to ensure we introduce exciting attractions, so there is always something new to see or do, and this year has been no

exception.

“Our bird department worked round the clock to launch not one, but four new aviaries and the results

are stunning.

“The holidays aren’t over yet though and we are on course to celebrate the best August in our 47-year history, which is absolutely

fantastic.”

Kate Shane runs Merlin Entertainments’ Blackpool attractions, including the Tower. She said it was a good weekend all round.

She said: “It was rare to have a bank holiday with good weather so it was great to see so many people enjoying the sun and Blackpool.

“It was spectacular at the top of the tower and visitors will have had an amazing view of all of the north west.

Claire Smith, a resort hotelier and the president of the Stay Blackpool group, added: “It was a brilliant weekend and it was absolutely packed.

“Everybody I spoke to said it was very busy and they had last minute bookings.

“Blackpool did very well.”

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The resort was packed over the holiday weekend on the back of the glorious weather.

“From a visitor economy point of view, it is obviously hugely beneficial that the main tourism season has been book-ended by a bumper Easter at the start and a fabulous August bank holiday weekend towards the end of the school summer holidays.

“It is heartening to see that when the weather is favourable, Blackpool is an even bigger magnet for families and children.”