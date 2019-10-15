Vote for your favourite pub in and around Blackpool from this year's top 10

PUB OF THE YEAR 2019: Vote for your favourite pub in and around Blackpool from this year's top 10

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional alehouse, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity. Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. To vote post us the coupon this can be found in the Blackpool Gazette with the full name and address of your favourite from the list. The closing date for votes is November 1, 2019. Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons that are delivered by hand or coupons received after the closing date.

Gynn Square, Blackpool, FY1 2JR - 01253 357714

1. The Gynn

Sherbourne Road, Blackpool, FY1 2PQ - 01253 628943

2. Last Orders

Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5QE - 01253 623521

3. King Edward V11

47 Ansdell Road, Blackpool, FY1 6PW - 01253 693219

4. Bloomfield Brewhouse

