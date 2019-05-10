Project update: Blackpool’s first five star hotel

Construction goes on at site of Blackpool’s first five star hotel.

What’s the latest?

The construction of a multi-million pound hotel on the site of the former Sands entertainment venue continues.

The skeleton of the resort’s luxury hotel has formed around the old building. It is due to be completed by April next year.

READ MORE: 'Black' hotel gets go ahead on Blackpool's Golden Mile



Why is this so important?

When completed, the hotel will be Blackpool’s first five-star holiday destination, containing 91 rooms.

Two new storeys will be added to the Sands Venue building by builders from Kirkham-based company Warden Construction, along with a themed bar.

Guests will be allowed to park their cars in 80 designated spaces at Chapel Street, according to proposals approved by Blackpool Council.

What’s the background?

Blackpool Council’s planning committee threw out the application for the £20m Sands Hotel on Central Promenade in February after concerns were raised about plans to change the colour from bronze to black.

The original design used a mixture of cream, bronze and green materials - but later drawings showed black aluminium frames, black exterior cladding panels and black-painted cross bracing.

It was felt that the bold colour did not fit with the nearby Grade I listed Blackpool Tower.

But in March the project was given the nod by councillors after they were reassured by Developers Cool Silk, which is owned by businessman Peter Swann.

Other changes...

The original plans intended for three extra storeys to be built on top of the Sands venue, but this was scaled back when developers resubmitted their plans in February.

The revised scheme also scrapped a proposed basement car park and reduced the number of rooms.