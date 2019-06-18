Profits on the up for county law firm

Law firm Napthens, which has a major office site at Whitehills, Blackpool, is reporting strong growth with record income and profits in its latest financial results.

The law firm has seen four per cent growth in fee income across the business to over £14m and a 25 per cent increase in profits compared to last year.

Napthens' Blackpool Office

Highlights include double-digit growth for Napthens’ Corporate, Employment and Litigation departments, some of the largest teams in their field in the region.

The Employment team has seen its HR3 annual retainer service perform well, now with more than 300 clients. The Corporate department, highly commended in the 2018 North West Insider Dealmaker Awards, advised on around £150m value of deals last year, with the Real Estate team handling around £130m of transactions.

Meanwhile, the Napthens Wealth Management arm has seen a major increase in assets under management to £100m, complementing the firm’s range of personal legal services.

Shru Morris, the firm’s CEO, explained: “We’re delighted to build on our strong growth over the last few years, and our results demonstrate that Napthens is one of the North West’s leading full service law firms.

“We have focused on organic growth, recruitment of key individuals and acting for the best clients in the region. This continues to generate impressive results across all key service areas.

“This past year saw our largest ever trainee intake, further growth in our specialist commercial contracts team and new partners including the recent promotion of Blackburn based Claire Haworth, the arrival of business recovery specialist, Grahame Love, and Tony Coates who is developing our commercial presence in Southport.”

Investment in the growth of the business has continued during the early stages of the current financial year, with the recruitment of new IT director, Gary Alman, from London firm Ashursts, and the acquisition of ATG Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, both of which came in May.