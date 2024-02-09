Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After the success of their Lytham store, Attire by Trinity Hospice has opened a brand new second shop selling high-quality, preloved clothing.

The new addition to the hospice’s retail portfolio opened on St Anne's Road West today (Friday 09 Feb, 2024), and boasts retro-inspired décor in the dedicated menswear boutique.

A spokesperson said: "Pop in to see the fantastic clothing and accessories we have on offer - perfect if you are looking for a new shirt for work, a classic pair of quality jeans or simply a basic t-shirt".

The charity opened their first Attire store in March 2023, which has been a hit on the Lytham high street. Trinity’s head of retail and volunteer services, Paul Guest, said: “With a lack of dedicated menswear shops on the high street in general, we think it’s a really positive step to be able to offer men a sustainable shopping destination that also looks fantastic – a testament to our brilliant team of staff and volunteers who have made it all happen."