Pre-loved menswear boutique Attire opens second shop offering clothing bargains in aid of Trinity Hospice
After the success of their Lytham store, Attire by Trinity Hospice has opened a brand new second shop selling high-quality, preloved clothing.
The new addition to the hospice’s retail portfolio opened on St Anne's Road West today (Friday 09 Feb, 2024), and boasts retro-inspired décor in the dedicated menswear boutique.
A spokesperson said: "Pop in to see the fantastic clothing and accessories we have on offer - perfect if you are looking for a new shirt for work, a classic pair of quality jeans or simply a basic t-shirt".
The charity opened their first Attire store in March 2023, which has been a hit on the Lytham high street. Trinity’s head of retail and volunteer services, Paul Guest, said: “With a lack of dedicated menswear shops on the high street in general, we think it’s a really positive step to be able to offer men a sustainable shopping destination that also looks fantastic – a testament to our brilliant team of staff and volunteers who have made it all happen."
Trinity Hospice has shops across the Fylde coast, including a book and music store on Wood Street in St Annes which raises money for Brian House Children’s Hospice. The charity is always on the look out for volunteers. If you would like to offer your time, visit https://www.trinityhospice.co.uk/support-us/our-shops/ or call (01253) 395822.