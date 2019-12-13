Poulton holistic beauty business wins national award

A Fylde coast businesswoman keen on environmental issues has won a national award for her beauty business.

Joanna Taplin of Poulton-based Sunshine for the Soul has picked up the title of 2019 Federation of Holistic Therapists Beauty Therapist of the Year.

Joanna Taplin (centre) receives her 2019 FHT Complementary Therapist of the Year'award from FHT Vice President and Excellence Awards judge, Maria Mason (left) and BBC 2 radio presenter Janey Lee Grace (right)

The award was presented to Joanna at the 2019 FHT Conference: Supporting the Integrated Healthcare Agenda, held at The King’s Fund, London.

Joanna set up her own salon, Sunshine for the Soul, in Tithebarn Street, in 2014, after her youngest child started school.

She had extensive qualifications and more than 21 years’ experience working in the beauty therapy industry,but wanted to provide offers 100 per cent natural, organic, cruelty-free and animal-free treatments.

It was the first eco beauty salon in Lancashire.

Her business also supports the local environment, by taking part in Love My Beach and Keep Britain Tidy initiatives.

In addition to her passion for all-things-green, Joanna has completed specialist training to equip her with the relevant skills and knowledge to support clients impacted by cancer.

One client commented in a testimonial supporting Joanna’s award entry, “I have to say I felt quite overwhelmed driving home, realising what it was like to be treated like a ‘normal’ woman again, rather than Clare with breast cancer. You made me feel so comfortable and welcome, and I can’t tell you how refreshing it was that were so unfazed by my mastectomy – so professional.”

Joanna said: “Winning the prestigious 2019 FHT Beauty Therapist of Year award is a major highlight and will give me the platform to grow within my career as a holistic beauty therapist.

“I always strive towards being the best that I can be and to represent industry with the highest standards, so I feel extremely proud to be recognised for this by the FHT.

“Holistic beauty therapy is my passion. I love empowering women and giving them the tools and knowledge to detox their beauty regimes.”