PNE owner Trevor Hemmings ranked 11th on Sunday Times Rich List

Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings has increased his fortune once again.

Mr Hemmings now has an estimated wealth of £1.025bn.

That is up £25m according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Mr Hemmings is ranked 11th in the North West, down from 10th last year.

The 156-page special edition of this weekend’s Sunday Times Magazine reveals the wealth of the 1,000 richest people in Britain in its 31st annual edition.

Britain’s youngest billionaire, the 28-year-old Duke of Westminster, has seen the family fortune grow by £136m this year, cementing his position as the richest person in the North West.

The Grosvenor family seat is at Eaton Hall, near Chester. Assets have steadily grown to nearly £4.9bn in 2017, up £110m in a year.

Within the top North West regional rankings alone, the success and failure of the British high street is evident.

Tom Morris ranks second in the region, up £100m in the last year as his Home Bargains shopping chain became Merseyside’s biggest employer.

More than 23,000 people are now employed by the Home Bargains organisation, and assets of £912m increase its worth to £3.5bn.

The Arora family (B+M Bargains) are ranked third with £2.26bn.

John Whittaker, ranked fourth, owns 27.32 per cent of Intu, but he is still down £300m from last year to £1.95bn.

Others in the list include the Blackburn-based Issa brothers (EuroGarages), equal eighth at £1.2bn; Fred and Peter Done fifth with £1.25bn; and Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell 13th with £750m.