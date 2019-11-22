Plans unveiled for food and drink hub at former police station in Poulton

Poulton residents are to get a look at ambitious plans to develop the town’s old police station into an artisan food hall.

The site was bought by Choice Hotels in February and the company aims to create Bobby’s Yard, offering top local, independent food and drink.

Poulton Police station was sold after police moved to the new HQ at Blackpool

A public consultation event will be held at the building on Tuesday from 10am to 4.30pm to let people see the plans in detail.

A team from Choice Hotels will be on hand to talk through designs, answer questions and receive comments on the new proposals.

The existing station building and its historic features are to be retained.

Business space for independent delis, cafes or food and beverage retailers will be created at the front of the building with outdoor seating overlooking market square.

How the cells used to look at Poulton Police Station

Entrance to the food hall will be through the prominent station archway and the owners say the existing street scene will remain largely unchanged.

The remainder of the station is to be refurbished and external ancillary buildings at the rear of the station are to be demolished to make way for a 120 cover dining courtyard.

Set around the courtyard will be several ‘market stalls’ for food and beverage operators and a first-floor mezzanine will offer additional seating and stalls. A spokesman for Choice Hotels said “Poulton is a place where we have been looking to invest for some time, however finding the right property was key.

“The former police station is an exciting site at the heart of Poulton’s town centre and will allow us to be fully immersed in the Poulton community.”

Plans come from Stanton Andrews who designed the award-winning Bowland Food Hall at Holmes Mill, Clitheroe.