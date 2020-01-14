Plans for 72 new homes at Barton submitted to Wyre Council

Anwyl Homes Lancashire has submitted a planning application to Wyre Borough Council for a new 72-home residential development in Barton near Preston.

The award-winning housebuilder has exchanged contracts on a 9.3 acre parcel of land that fronts onto the A6 Garstang Road.

The development will be called Lawrence Gardens and become home to a mix of 50 individually designed four bedroom detached family homes along with 22 affordable two and three bedroom mews homes which will be made available for rent and shared ownership.

The firm says the development will be complemented with landscaped public open green space that will include an equipped play area and a pedestrian link connecting to the Lancaster Canal from Garstang Road.

The site already has outline planning approval for new homes – plus an element of retail use for a convenience store as part of the local council’s masterplan – and the company says that the development will form an attractive and sustainable new community.

It will be North Wales-based Anwyl Homes’ most northerly site.

Managing director at Anwyl Homes Lancashire, John Grime, said: “We have identified a great site in Barton and are proposing to develop it with a range of high quality new build family homes plus public open space.

“With open countryside and great amenities on the doorstep, the site is in a super location.

“It will have particular appeal for growing families who will be attracted by the enviable array of good or outstanding schools and higher education opportunities that are within just a few miles. ”

As part of its application, Anwyl will make a number of financial contributions, including more than £750,000 that will be used towards primary and secondary education, highways improvements, and local footpath improvements.