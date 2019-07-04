Planning application submitted for 187 new homes in Poulton-Le-Fylde

Plans have been submitted for a development of new homes on land off Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, following public consultation in May.

Story Homes is seeking reserved matters planning for 187 homes on the site. Proposals would create a sustainable development that Story Homes says would make an important contribution to the housing supply.

The development will provide a range of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, of which 30 per cent will be affordable.

The site forms part of a wider allocation for residential development in the adopted Wyre Local Plan, which is identified as a sustainable location for around 300 new homes. The site will also provide a parcel of land for the development of a new primary school.

Story Homes says the scheme will have benefits for the local economy during the construction phase as a result of direct and indirect employment opportunities through the sub-contractor and supply chains, as well as an increased demand for local services when the new houses are occupied.

Story Homes’ land manager Dan Chant said: “We are seeking reserved matters planning consent for a new development of 187 homes on land off Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fylde. This follows public consultation in May 2019 with local residents.

“We are renowned for designing high quality homes throughout the North West and for our striking street scenes on our developments. In the design of our proposal we have paid careful attention to the local area’s use of material and this will be highly visible when travelling around the development.”

Proposals can be view on www.storyhomes.co.uk and full details of the application can be viewed at Wyre Council using ref: 19/00551/FULMAJ

A decision is expected in Summer 2019.