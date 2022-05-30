The Prime Minister plans to “expose” petrol stations that fail to pass on lower fuel prices from the Government’s fuel duty cut, it has been reported.

The Government introduced a 5p per litre duty cut on March 23, but this week figures showed average petrol prices exceeded £1.70 per litre for the first time.

Retailers have been accused of raising profit margins since the policy was introduced.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that Mr Johnson has ordered Department for Transport officials to draw up plans to target petrol stations that choose not to pass on the cut to customers.

Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol on the Fylde coast according to petrolprices.com, as of Monday, May 30, 2022.

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool Petrol 167.7p, diesel 179.7p Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Sainsbury's petrol station, Buchanan Road, Blackpool Petrol: 167.9p, diesel 178.9p Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. ESSO Corton Beach, Central Drive, Blackpool Petrol 168.9p, diesel 181.9p Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. ESSO Rontec Collingwood, Collingwood Ave, Blackpool Petrol 168.9p, diesel 181.9p Photo: Google Photo Sales