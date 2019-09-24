Petition launched to save Blackpool estate's post office

A petition has been launched as a crucial post office on one of Blackpool’s estates is set to close.

The Mereside Post Office, in a convenience store in Langdale Place, will shut its doors from October 1 after the resignation of the current postmaster who is to retire.

Coun Paula Burdess

Councillors and the area’s MP have started a petition to save it, saying that it is vital for pensioners and young families who would struggle to travel to alternatives.

A Post Office spokesman confirmed: “Mereside Post Office will close temporarily on Tuesday, October 1, following the resignation of the postmaster and withdrawal of premises for Post Office use.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The branch is run by an independent retailer who will also close their shop at the same time.

“We understand how important a Post Office can be to a community and would like to reassure customers that we will be working hard to restore services to them as soon as possible.”

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden

The estate has had a previous post office crisis in 2017, when the then facility in Langdale Place closed due to illness.

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden said: “Myself, Councillor Paula Burdess and Councillor Adrian Hutton are concerned about the future of the post office on Mereside.

“I have already spoken in person to a national Post Office executive and emphasised that simply signposting residents to alternative facilities elsewhere will not do the business.

“A post office on Mereside remains important for community support and cohesion, not least because of its cash point facilities. We are now petitioning national post office bosses to ensure a permanent presence retained on the estate.”

Coun Paula Burdess, said: “It’s the centre of the community and vital for pensioners and single parents who will incur extra cost going to alternatives. People use it to pay bills and top up their electricity and gas so it is a problem for people to have to travel to another.

“We would like the new owner of the shop to commit to the licence or the Post Office to a new venue as soon as possible. We have been out around the streets over the weekend and have had a good response to the petition.”