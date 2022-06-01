Once popular Blackpool pub hands its licence in

Yates Wine Lodge on South Promenade shut down on March 19, with a Facebook post saying it was with "deep sadness that we are closing our doors forever tonight."

Blackpool's Council's licensing department confirmed the venue's alcohol licence was surrendered in May, with no new application currently submitted for the premises.

The former Yates pub in South Shore

The venue, which was owned by the Stonegate Pub Company, is listed as sold with a price tag of £900,000 on the website of Manchester-based agents Fleurets.

The building, which boasts art deco features, is locally listed by the council meaning it considered a community asset and has additional protection in planning terms.

The Facebook post in March added closure "wasn't an easy decision to make. It's truly been an our honour to serve you all at Yates Blackpool South and we've made memories that will last a life time!!"

Yates continues to have a presence in Blackpool, with a pub on Market Street in the town centre which replaced the former Talbot Square Yates which burned down in 2009.