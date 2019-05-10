Old style sign proposed for Funny Girls in Blackpool

Have your say

Blackpool's Funny Girls venue is set for a step back in time in recognition of the building's heritage as a former cinema.

Brewery Daniel Thwaites, which now operates the showbar, wants to install vintage signage to the front of the property on Dickson Road.

Funny Girls

It has applied for planning permission from Blackpool Council to install a traditional cinema-style readograph, which is a backlit sign displaying moveable letters.

The sign would be used to publicise shows inside the nightspot.

A design statement says this is intended to reflect "the building's heritage as an Odeon cinema."

The Grade II listed building opened as a cinema in 1939 and readograph signs were typically used during its film-showing heyday.

A separate planning application has also been submitted to install an illuminated fascia sign on the front of Funny Girls.