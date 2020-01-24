Train driver is up there with fireman, astronaut and race car driver as one of those jobs school children dream of - and now that dream could come true,

Rail operator Northern, which runs trains across the region, is recruiting drivers and offering a sallary of up to £53,000 a year.

Northern is hiring train drivers - here's what you need to know and how to apply

In a post on Facebook, the firm said: “As a train driver it’s your responsibility to ensure our customers reach their destination in a safe manner and on time.

“Our drivers work hard to maintain high levels of route and train knowledge to ensure that safety is kept at the forefront of our operations.

“Although most of the time you will be working on your own in the driver’s cab, you will need to be able to communicate effectively with others in the wider team, including your conductor, dispatch and control colleagues, and of course our customers.

“You don’t need any previous train driving experience to apply as we offer full training as part of the role,” the advert said.

“To be successful during the training period you’ll need to have a willingness to learn, both during working hours and at home too, as it’s an intense course requiring 100% commitment from you. In return our training team will give you all of the support and encouragement you need to succeed at the ongoing assessments and knowledge checks.

The Driver Training Programme includes modules on rules and regulations, route learning, fire safety, traction training and track safety, followed by on-going training and assessments.

Salary is £23,326 per annum whilst in training, £38,626 per annum year 1, £42,634 per annum year 2 and £53,319 per annum year 3.

You can apply HERE