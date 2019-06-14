New vision revealed for derelict Blackpool pub site

Have your say

Fresh plans have been unveiled to redevelop the site of a former Blackpool pub which has lain derelict for more than a decade.

The scheme would see a five-storey apartment block built on land previously occuped by the Mariner's Hotel on Norbreck Road.

An artist's impression of the proposed apartments

Read more Eyesore could be a danger to children

Fabrick Property Group, based in Topping Street, Blackpool, has submitted a planning application to the council seeking permission to build 36 apartments within a development partly inspired by 'classic lighthouse design'.

The Mariner's was badly damaged by fire in August 2007 with the pub bulldozed the following year.

In 2008 plans were put forward for a £6m redevelopment of the site into apartments but the scheme never progressed.

Nearby residents complained the area had been allowed to decline into an eyesore and enforcement action was taken in relation to demolition rubble left on site.

A design statement accompanying the application says the scheme will fit in with the existing area which includes the Norbreck Castle Hotel.

It adds: "The design has evolved using marine-themed architecture with a combination of horizontal straight lines and curved corners.

"The top floor glazed feature corners have been inspired by a classic lighthouse design with their curved curtain walling softening the appearance with a slight hint of art deco architecture.

"The materials proposed and the design will create an aesthetically pleasing piece of architecture, positively contributing to the built environment and

Blackpool’s regeneration plans."

It is proposed to provide 27 two-bedroomed apartments, and nine one-bedroomed.

The designers say: "It is considered the architectural design has been carefully thought through to protect the existing street scene and enhance it, but yet preserve Norbreck Castle's historical interest."

The application will go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.