New style of food store set to come to Blackpool

Work is continuing on a new Food Warehouse for Blackpool

What is happening?

The sign has still to go up but workmen are starting the fits out of the new Food Warehouse in Blackpool

Work is progressing on the creation of a new wholesale-style food store in South Shore.

Where are we now?

Builders working for the frozen foods chain Iceland have been revamping the former Staples premises at the Blackpool Retail Park off Squires Gate Lane, since the start of the year.

The outside of the building has been given extensive attention with workmen recovering areas of the roof and installing a new glass front to the building.

The footpath in front of the new store has reopened after weeks of closure to allow it to be being re-paved. Fitting out has started inside.

When will it open?

The company still could not say when the store would be ready to open, but confirmed work was progressing and an opening date will be announced in due course.

How many jobs?

The company has been advertising vacancies including positions for the store manager and deputy store manager.

The store manager’s job description said the successful applicant will be leading a “high-quality team of around 20 people.”

Building history

The store had been a Staples retailer since the 1990s until the company hit financial trouble in 2016. It was rebranded as Office Outlet in 2017 and moved a couple of shops away late last year.

Staples continues as a online business.

What is the company view?

Kristian Barrett, the operations director for The Food Warehouse, said it was a new format for shoppers.

He said: “We’re delighted to be opening a new store in Blackpool. It will be offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”