New offices for Fylde coast architects firm

Lytham-based practice Firth Architects has opened a new office in Windermere as part of the firm’s strategic growth programme.

The office on Low Cleabarrow Business Park, Windermere will improve the firm’s ability to service its expanding client base in the Lake District area.

Firth Architects' new office in Windermere

The latest development follows Firth Architects’ relocation to new office space at Jubilee House in Lytham in December 2018.

Joel Firth, director of Firth Architects, said: “Our office in Windermere means we are physically closer to clients in Cumbria and North Lancashire.

“We are currently involved in a number of significant projects in the Lake District and this local presence will enhance our collaborative, hands-on approach.”

Joel continued: “Along with our new premises at Jubilee House, this will help to deliver the extra capacity we need to accommodate a larger workforce as we look to recruit new team members and expand our geographical reach.”

Firth Architects’ commitment to investing in professional resources was underscored recently by its use of virtual reality for all projects following a successful pilot with several private residence projects.

Most recently, the VR technology was used on the £800,000 transformation of a residential property in Lytham into a state-of-the-art modern residence.

The Firth team utilised VR tools to create the final design, incorporating high quality materials that will be used to create a unique home inspired by its woodland environment. Work is to complete in early 2020.

Established in 2003, award-winning Firth Architects moved to Lytham from Manchester 14 years ago.

The firm is RIBA and ARB registered and has extensive experience following its involvement in the delivery of broad spectrum of residential and commercial schemes, including office, retail and leisure projects, across the North West.