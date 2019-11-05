New networking group launches near Kirkham

A new brunch-time business networking group has launched in Kirkham to help Fylde coast businesses grow.

BNI Divergent will now meet for brunch at the Ribby Hall Conference Centre every Thursday from 9:30 to 12 noon.

The group is part of BNI (Business Network International) which is the world’s biggest referral organisation with around 240,000 members in over 70 countries.

It works by organising weekly networking meetings where local businesspeople get together to build professional relationships and pass new business opportunities to each other.

Groups, known as chapters, use their combined network of contacts to find business opportunities and referrals for one another, to a specific brief that members outline at every meeting. It is one of twelve chapters operating in Lancashire and is the only group on the Fylde.

Chapter president Simon Cocker of digital marketing company Voodoo Agency said: “We’re incredibly proud to be launching this BNI chapter in Kirkham, which is a brilliant location for businesses coming from across the Fylde as well as down the M55.”