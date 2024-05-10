New leisure opportunity for key part of Blackpool Promenade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leisure operators are once more being offered the chance to set up activities which could include bungee jumping or other sports from a base on Blackpool Promenade.

The council has revealed it is planning to grant a licence for the use of space on Central Promenade for two summers, starting next year.

Details released on North West procurement site The Chest say the licence would be "for the purpose of a leisure opportunity, for example sports equipment, bungee catapults etc, but excluding all forms of inflatables and food. The use of live animals will not be permitted."

The licence would run from February 2025 to November 2025 and February 2026 to November 2026 within an allocated space on Central Promenade, on the west side of the tram tracks.

The area does not form part of the Tower Headland and the Comedy Carpet and the licence will be limited to a single concession.