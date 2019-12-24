New hotel at Blackpool Pleasure Beach welcomes its first guests

The new luxury 120-bed hotel at the Pleasure Beach has begun welcoming guests on Blackpool seafront.

The Boulevard Hotel (BLVD) was built by a project team comprising Preston-headquartered building control specialists, Ball and Berry and Bolton-based contractor, Truman Design and Build.

The Boulevard Hotel at the Pleasure Beach

Commissioned by owners, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, the five-storey Boulevard Hotel features a 90-seat restaurant – The Beachside – and conferencing and event facilities for up to 200 delegates.

The move to develop the Boulevard Hotel came after the success of the adjacent Big Blue Hotel, the first hotel venture from Blackpool Pleasure Beach, which opened its doors in 2003.

The new £12m hotel has created 30 new jobs, together with 40 seasonal vacancies.

Amanda Thompson, managing director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “We’re delighted to be able to build on the success of the Big Blue Hotel by offering both leisure and business visitors another hotel which exceeds all expectations.

"This is a continuation of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s ongoing investment and a pivotal moment for the town”.