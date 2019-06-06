New homes approved for Blackpool's Tyldesley Road area

Councillors have approved the next phase of development at the £50m Foxhall Village in the heart of Blackpool.

The council's planning committee agreed a detailed application by Hollingwood Homes for 59 houses, an apartment block of 15 flats with shops on the ground floor and an area of public space on land between Tyldesley Road and Blundell Street.

Homes already built at Foxhall Village

Existing properties in the area were bought by the council over several years as part of a compulsory purchase order partly funded by government agency Homes England.

Around half of Foxhall Village has already been built with development on sites off Rigby Road and Blundell Street.

A total of 410 homes are being built as part of Foxhall Village over a 10-year period, with development beginning in 2014.