New home for Fylde women's business networking group

One of the Fylde coast’s business networking groups is set to get a new home for the New Year.

The Pink Link Lytham group will be moving its sessions for the next meeting on Wednesday, January 22.

Pictured at a Pink Link Ladies Business networking session in Lytham are, left to right, Belinda Campbell Julia Eastwood and Ray Howard

It will be held at the Fylde Rugby Club, aiming to be convenient for people living between Lytham, St Annes and Ansdell.

The monthly networking meetings brings together like-minded businesswomen to make new connections, strengthen relationships and expand awareness of their brand.

They help women to meet potential new customers and suppliers as well as share knowledge, information and experiences.

Coral Horn, MD of Squires Gate-based Pink Link, said: “A new Lytham venue for 2020.

“Face to face networking is a valuable marketing tool. It can be the quickest way to open doors and generate leads.

“Opportunities, collaborations and friendships follow. Come along for a free first visit and see how Pink Link can help you to grow your business.”

Campbell and Rowley Company Secretary, Belinda Campbell said “I have been a member at Pink Link for more than seven years and we have catered for the EVAS since 2014. We are delighted to sponsor the Lytham group and look forward to making connections and discovering new businesses.”

Julia Eastwood, Director of Artisan Tiles and Interiors in South Shore said “I belong to the three Fylde Pink Link groups and go to all their events.

“As a local family business in South Shore it has been lovely to get involved with the Pink Link ladies both socially and for business, working together to create successes and find solutions to challenges.”

Pink Link Ladies has seven networking groups across the North West for women in business including Blackpool and Poulton.