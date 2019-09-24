New free help for Lancashire businesses with Brexit preparations

A new free service has been launched across Lancashire to help businesses prepare for the UK’s planned EU departure on October 31.

The Government-funded Help for Brexit service is being run by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and aims to help businesses understand the steps they need to take to be ready for Brexit.

Brexit presents challenges for Lancashire businesses

The support includes free-to-attend seminars, workshops, training courses and webinars, as well as expert information and access to a wealth of specialist advisers.

It covers areas such as cross-border regulations, people, skills, tax, insurance, accounting and finance.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “The UK’s impending departure from the EU will bring change for businesses of every size and sector.

“We are working with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to deliver the most comprehensive programme of events being undertaken in the county to ready businesses for Brexit.”

Around 20 events will take place during the month of October at venues in Preston, Blackpool and Leyland.

The first event will be held on October 1 and the service will continue until the UK’s planned exit from the EU on October 31. It is free to all businesses operating in Lancaster, Wyre, Fylde, Blackpool, Preston, Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire, including businesses not currently a Chamber member.

The support will be delivered by business and international trade experts. It will help companies understand the information available from Government, including planning for leaving no deal.

Babs added: “While some companies are already planning for the challenges and opportunities ahead, we believe that all firms, not just those directly and immediately affected, should be undertaking preparation for a no-deal exit.

“The Chamber is on hand to help businesses navigate through the UK’s departure from the EU”.

Help for Brexit is funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s Brexit Readiness Fund. The £10m Government fund has been allocated to business support organisations across the UK to help businesses get ready for Brexit on October 31.

Full details of the Hprogramme will be live at www.helpforbrexit.co.uk from 10am on Wednesday.