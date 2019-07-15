New fracking challenge as four are arrested at Preston New Road drill site

Anti fracking campaigners have launched another legal challenge in a bid to stop shale gas exploration at a Lancashire site.

Shale gas exploration firm Cuadrilla has announced that it intends to recommence fracking at the Preston New Road site near Little Plumpton.

But now the Preston New Road Action Group has sent a lawyer’s letter to the Environment Agency saying the geology of the rocks below ground is not suitable for fracking the second well at the site.

The EA is currently considering Cuadrilla’s hydraulic fracturing plan for the well.

The move comes as four people were arrested outside the site on Monday, as the company begins to bring equipment back to the site ahead of fracking after August.

Two Blackpool women, aged 26 and 36, were arrested for assault on an emergency services worker and obstructing a police constable.

A man, 22, from Preston, was arrested for obstructing a police constable and a woman from Preston, aged 21, was arrested for a public order offence.

A police spokesman said: "Our aim as always is to ensure is a consistent and coordinated policing response and ensure a balance between the rights of people to peacefully protest, together with the rights of the wider public, including local businesses, to go about their lawful activities.