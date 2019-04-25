New Cinderella will meet demand for carriage rides along Blackpool Promenade

Blackpool's famous landau fleet is gearing up for the new season with the latest pink Cinderella-style carriage getting the nod from council chiefs to operate this summer.

Councillors approved an application by Elizabeth Bowen-Price for a licence for the carriage which brings the total number of non-traditional landaus in the 44-strong fleet to 24.

Vienna-beau with her grandma Elizabeth Bowen-Price's Cinderella carriage

They examined the vehicle at the Solaris Centre on South Promenade ahead of making their decision which is subject to a mechanical inspection.

This will take place as part of the council's annual licensing inspection of the resort's full landau fleet on May 14 and 15 on South Car Park.

More and more non-traditional carriages have been operating on the Promenade since 2010 when the sub-committee first agreed to allow different styles of landaus for the first time.

Ms Bowen-Price said: "This is my third Cinderella carriage and it has been built as brand new.

"They are very popular and everyone likes pink. We've had a good Easter and now we're looking forward to operating the carriage for the summer."

The family run business is based at a farm in Great Eccleston.