New car park proposed for Blackpool Business Park

Proposals have emerged to create a new car park to help alleviate pressure for spaces on Blackpool Business Park.

A planning application has been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission to provide 42 parking bays on a plot of vacant land to the south of the site.

Cars parked on the road on Blackpool Business Park

The scheme will extend existing parking facilities on Amy Johnson Way if it gets the go ahead, while leaving a remaining area of land free for future commercial development on what is now part of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

Documents accompanying the application say at present numerous industrial and commercial units "are not served by a sufficient number of car parking spaces."

Many workers have to park on the road due to the lack of formal bays.

The provision would also help to meet "future car parking needs for both employees and visitors, whilst retaining a significant portion of the land for future industrial and business needs, associated with the Enterprise Zone designation. "

Plans have also been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking to demolish property on Hornby Road, near the town centre in order to use the land as a pay and display car park for up to 35 vehicles.

Town hall planners will consider the application at a future date.