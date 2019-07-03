New board eyes organic growth at Blackpool dispensers firm

A Blackpool drinks equipment company has new people at the top following a management buyout.

Booth Dispensers of Moor Park Avenue has appointed a new board of directors following the move which it said would herald a new era for the company.

Booth Dispensers, which employs 120, is a worldwide supplier of a range of cooling and dispensing equipment to the beer, soft drink, vending and water industry sectors.

Bosses said the buyout provided the business with an appropriate structure to make possible the exit of two longstanding shareholders.

Former directors and shareholders Phil Elliott and Mike Mitchell were thanked for their dedication and drive, knowledge and experience.

The new board, business partners and existing Directors, Mark Williams and Daniel Hatton, who headed the management buyout have brought both Tony Mckee as technical director and Mark Richardson as operations director into the new board and will help to support the management team’s future growth strategy.

Debbie King, corporate partner at Farleys Solicitors acted for the MBO team and said: “It’s been a privilege to help Mark, Daniel, Tony and Mark achieve their goal of taking ownership of a group with a clear plan for further business growth, and we wish them every success for the future.”

Mark Williams has been with the company as the sales director and commercial director for the past 11 years. Daniel Hatton has been with the company for more than 12 years as company secretary and financial director.

Tony Mckee has spent 19 years as design manager and technical manager, while Mark Richardson has been three years in the position of factory manager. They will continue to be responsible for their current areas alongside the new challenges of being company directors.

Mark Williams, commercial director said: “The deal has ensured a seamless transition of control for the business and represents an exciting opportunity for the team to implement our vision for the future.

“We expect to continue with our current business strategy, with further organic growth anticipated. The business plan that has been created for the MBO has identified a number of potential opportunities and developments for us to explore in the near future.”