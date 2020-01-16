New apartments plan submitted for former Royal Oak pub site in Poulton

Fresh plans to replace a former Poulton pub with a three-storey block of flats have been put forward.

In February last year, Wyre Council approved an application for 12 flats on the site where the Royal Oak once stood on Breck Road.

But the site has now been acquired by new owners and it's all change for the building proposals.

The scheme previously proposed, on behalf of developers Singleton and Smart, has now been deemed "flawed" and new designs have been submitted, with a new design team.

The proposal is now to build 16 self-contained one and two-bedroom apartments –four more than originally planned.

The original project was designed to replicate the style of the pub, with white rendered walls, grey slate roofing and sash windows, but in areas it would extend beyond the limits of that building and would be higher in

parts.

But a design statement submitted by Carter-Zub Building Consultancy said this had created problems, which required a different approach.

It added: "The previous design was flawed due to poor internal layouts."

Other issues included the need for unusual construction techniques and load-bearing walls being unevenly distributed due to trying to replicate the structure of the former pub, which was demolished in June 2018.

The documents also highlights neighbours’ concerns about the proposed building overlooking nearby properties.

It adds: "We have been to see the immediate adjoining owners and listened to their concerns."

When the pub, which was in a conservation zone, was demolished it had fallen into a state of disrepair.

Planning documents described the previously vacant as an "eye-sore" and said the proposed development would improve the appearance of the area.

The site had previously been the subject of arson attacks and vandalism when the old pub had been standing.

Built in the 1840s at the time of Poulton’s first railway, the Royal Oak had historically been used for various functions such as inquests and sales of livestock from local farms.

But in more recent years the pub was re-named Chaplins in an attempt to modernise it, but eventually the pub fell into disuse and then became derelict.

The new application, which includes 13 car parking spaces, is now pending consideration.

A spokesman for Carter-Zub said that, if given the green light, the development would progress quickly and revive the currently overgrown site.